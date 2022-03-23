West Coast's first Sesame Street theme park opens in SoCal

Get ready - the ultimate Sesame Street experience is just around the corner!

The first and only Sesame Street theme park on America's West Coast opens this weekend in Southern California.

SeaWorld Entertainment and Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street®, revealed that San Diego will be the location of a new Sesame Place® theme park. Sesame Place San Diego, only the second Sesame Place® in the Uni Expand

SeaWorld’s Sesame Place San Diego in Chula Vista spans 17 acres and will feature seven family-friendly themed rides, an interactive musical play area, and 11 water attractions including a 500,000 gallon-wave pool - one of the largest in Southern California, according to park officials.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Fans of the show will even notice the iconic 123 Stoop at an interactive Sesame Street Neighborhood where you may be able to see Elmo at his bedroom window, and stop by for a song or dance.

Other fun attractions include a live character show, a daily parade, photo ops, and hugs from all your favorite characters.

SeaWorld Entertainment and Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street®, revealed that San Diego will be the location of a new Sesame Place® theme park. Sesame Place San Diego, only the second Sesame Place® in the Uni Expand

Sesame Place San Diego is also a Certified Autism Center, as designated by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards. That means the staff receives extra training to make sure the day is fun for all kids and adults alike.

More information on rides, tickets, season passes, and more can be found online here.

There is one other Sesame Place theme park in the US. It is located on the East Coast, just outside Philadelphia.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.