LA rail connecting San Fernando Valley to Westside in 20 minutes gets critical backing

The Brief Culver City has endorsed two heavy rail options (Alternatives 4 and 5) for the ambitious Sepulveda Transit Corridor. The planned high-capacity rail line aims to significantly reduce congestion on the 405 Freeway between the San Fernando Valley and the Westside. The project, currently under environmental review, has a preliminary cost estimate between $15.4 billion and $24.4 billion.



Imagine getting from the San Fernando Valley to the Westside in just 20 minutes.

Metro's Sepulveda Transit corridor promises to make that a reality.

While it's still a long way from construction, the dream of bypassing trafficthrough the Sepulveda Pass is getting a little closer to reality.

What we know:

The Sepulveda Transit Corridor is a proposed high-capacity rail line designed to dramatically speed up travel between the San Fernando Valley, the Westside, and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

On Wednesday, Culver Cityleaders backed two of the five proposed options for a high-capacity rail system connecting Van Nuys to West LA. The alternatives involve a heavy rail line connecting Sherman Oaks to Santa Monica and Van Nuys to Westwood.

Funding for the project comes in part from Measure M, with additional support from local, state and federal resources.

What's next:

The project is currently under environmental review, with estimated costs ranging from $15.4 billion to $24.4 billion.

To learn more, visit Metro.net/projects/sepulvedacorridor.