Seoul Series: LA Dodgers take on San Diego Padres in first games of MLB regular season

article

We're only hours away from the beginning of the 2024 MLB regular season, as the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres prepare to play in the Seoul Series in South Korea Wednesday.

The two-game series will be the first regular season MLB games played on the peninsula. Both the Dodgers and Padres have been in Korea for days now with both teams playing exhibition games against host nation's pro teams, and in the Dodgers' case, the Korean national team.

Here's everything you need to know about the Seoul Series over the next few days:

When does the game start?

First pitch for both games is slated for 7:05 p.m. in Seoul, which is 3:05 a.m. on the West Coast, and 6:05 a.m. on the East Coast.

How can I watch the Seoul Series?

Both games will be streamed on MLB's streaming service, MLB.tv. On TV, the games will be on SportsNet LA in Los Angeles, and on ESPN nationally.

Is the Seoul Series part of the MLB regular season?

Yes, these two games will count towards both teams' regular season records.

When is Opening Day?

The other 28 MLB teams will join the action a full week after the Seoul Series ends, on March 28. All 30 MLB teams, including the Dodgers and Padres will play that Thursday. The Dodgers will play the St. Louis Cardinals. The first game on Opening Day will feature the New York Mets hosting the Milwaukee Brewers at 10:10 a.m. PT.

Who is pitching in the Seoul Series?

L: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow (Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images) R: San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)

The Dodgers will have new faces on the mound in the Seoul Series.

Tyler Glasnow is expected to start Game 1 against Yu Darvish of the Padres. Wednesday will mark Glasnow's second "Opening Day" start of his career. It will be Darvish's fourth. The Dodgers acquired Glasnow, a Santa Clarita native, in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays in the offseason.

L: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. R: San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove (Photos by Gene Wang/Getty Images)

In Game 2, the Dodgers will throw out one of their two newly-acquired Japanese superstars in Yoshinobu Yamamoto. He'll square off against Joe Musgrove. The Dodgers signed Yamamoto to a 12-year, $325 million deal just before Christmas.

Who's on the roster?

While lineups for Game 1 have not yet been announced as of 8 p.m. PT Tuesday, both the Dodgers and the Padres have announced who's made the 26-man roster for the Seoul Series.

Dodgers Roster:

Catchers: Austin Barnes, Will Smith

Infielders: Freddie Freeman, Gavin Lux, Max Muncy, Miguel Rojas

Outfielders: Teoscar Hernández, Jason Heyward, James Outman

Infielders/Outfielders: Mookie Betts, Kiké Hernández, Chris Taylor

Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani

Pitchers: Ryan Brasier, J.P. Feyereisen, Tyler Glasnow, Michael Grove, Daniel Hudson, Kyle Hurt, Joe Kelly, Landon Knack, Evan Phillips, Gus Varland, Alex Vesia, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Ryan Yarbrough

Extras: Hunter Feduccia, Gavin Stone, Miguel Vargas

Padres Roster:

Catchers: Luis Campusano, Kyle Higashioka

Infielders: Xander Bogaerts, Jake Cronenworth, Ha-Seong Kim, Manny Machado, Graham Pauley, Eguy Rosario, Tyler Wade

Outfielders: José Azocar, Jackson Merrill, Jurickson Profar, Fernando Tatis Jr.

Pitchers: Jhony Brito, Tom Cosgrove, Yu Darvish, Enyel De Los Santos, Jeremiah Estrada, Michael King, Stephen Kolek, Yuki Matsui, Adrian Morejon, Joe Musgrove, Wandy Peralta, Robert Suarez, Randy Vásquez

Extras: Pedro Avila, Dylan Cease, Matt Waldron

This story was reported from Los Angeles.