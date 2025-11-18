LA weather: One storm tapers off as another eyes Southern California

The Brief Southern California is experiencing a series of storm systems, bringing colder temperatures and significant rainfall, with mountain areas under a winter weather advisory. A brief dry spell is expected on Wednesday before the third storm system arrives on Thursday and Friday, dropping temperatures 13 degrees below average. Residents are advised to prepare for additional rainfall and mixed weather conditions, including sunshine, clouds, and a chance of showers.



Southern California experienced a series of storm systems, bringing colder temperatures and significant rainfall to the region. While a brief respite is expected Tuesday and Wednesday, residents should prepare for more inclement weather later this week.

What we know:

The first storm system slammed Southern California over the weekend with a second hitting the region by Monday afternoon. The storms resulted in widespread showers, with some areas experiencing heavy downpours, causing the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue a flood advisory for some communities.

The latest system is cold and has resulted in mountain snow, impacting areas like Big Bear and the east end of the San Gabriel Mountains.

The NWS is advising residents to take advantage of the brief lull in the weather on Wednesday to prepare for the next round of storms. The upcoming system is expected to circulate more rainfall across Southern California, with a mixed bag of weather conditions including sunshine, clouds, and a 30% chance of showers.

Winter Weather Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the San Bernardino County Mountains through 10 p.m. Tuesday. Wet snow continues to impact elevations of 6,000 feet and above with additional snow accumulations up to one inch. The roads are slippery and could impact the morning and evening commutes Tuesday, the NWS said.

Timeline:

The first storm system brought impressive rainfall totals over the weekend, with areas like Northridge and Temecula receiving over an inch of rain. After a brief dry spell on Wednesday, the third storm system is expected to arrive on Thursday and Friday, bringing colder air and temperatures 13 degrees cooler than average.

What's next:

Residents should be ready for additional rainfall and colder temperatures as the third storm system approaches later this week.

The third storm will move into the area beginning Thursday, with high chances of widespread rain Thursday night into Friday morning. The storm will taper off, making for a mostly sunny, yet chilly weekend.