Second homeless man killed in two days in Pacoima

For a second straight day, a homeless man was gunned down Sunday evening on the streets of Pacoima.

The latest homicide occurred at 6:45 p.m. at Paxton Street and Dronfield Avenue, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

The 35-year-old man was walking when he was approached by a man about his age in a vehicle who asked some questions, then fired multiple gunshots at him, she said.

The suspect fled the scene. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the dispatcher said.

Another homeless man was shot to death at 11:45 a.m. Saturday at Dronfield Avenue and Terra Bella Street, police said.

The coroner's office identified him as 42-year-old Mario Rodriguez and indicated he died in a homeless encampment.

