Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County recipes

Here are the recipes that were featured on Good Day LA with Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County on March 31.

Veggie Omelet

Ingredients

· 3 large eggs

· Broccolini

· Red bell pepper, chopped

· ¼ cup Cheddar cheese, grated

· Salt and pepper

· ¼ teaspoon unsalted butter

Instructions

1. Cut the cherry tomatoes, red pepper and spinach leaves.

2. Melt the butter in the frying pan.

3. Beat the eggs with a fork and season with salt and pepper.

4. Add the mixture to the pan and spread it out evenly. When it starts to firm up, but still has a bit of raw on top, add grated cheese and also the cherry tomatoes, spinach, and red pepper.

5. Using a spatula, ease the edges and quickly turn it over onto the other side.

6. The other side will cook a lot quicker, it only needs about 1-2 minutes.

7. When it is done, place a large plate on top of the pan and flip the omelette as fast as you can.

8. Serve immediately.

Extra Vegetable Fried Rice

Ingredients

· 1 ½ teaspoons + 2 tablespoons avocado oil

· 2 eggs, whisked together

· 1 small white onion, finely chopped (about 1 cup)

· 2 medium carrots, finely chopped (about ½ cup)

· 2 cups additional veggies, cut into very small pieces for quick cooking (cabbage, celery)

· ¼ teaspoon salt, more to taste

· 1 tablespoon grated or finely minced fresh ginger

· 2 large cloves garlic, pressed or minced

· Pinch of red pepper flakes

· 2 cups cooked brown rice

· 1 cup greens (optional), such as spinach, baby kale or tatsoi

· 3 green onions, chopped

· Aminos

· 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

· Chili-garlic sauce or sriracha, for serving

Instructions

Advertisement

1. This recipe comes together quickly. Before you get started, make sure that all of your ingredients are prepped and within an arm’s reach from the stove. Also have an empty bowl nearby for holding the cooked eggs and veggies. I’m suggesting that you start over medium-high heat, but if at any point you catch a whiff of oil or food burning, reduce the heat to medium.

2. Warm a large cast iron or stainless steel skillet over medium-high heat until a few drops of water evaporate within a couple of seconds. Immediately add 1 ½ teaspoons of oil and swirl the pan to coat the bottom. Add the scrambled eggs and swirl the pan so they cover the bottom. Cook until they are just lightly set, flipping or stirring along the way. Transfer the eggs to a bowl and wipe out the pan with a heat-proof spatula.

3. Return the pan to heat and add 1 tablespoon of oil. Add the onion and carrots and cook, stirring often, until the onions are translucent and the carrots are tender, about 3 to 5 minutes.

4. Add the remaining veggies and salt. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally (don’t stir too often, or the veggies won’t have a chance to turn golden on the edges), until the veggies are cooked through and turning golden, about 3 to 5 more minutes. In the meantime, use the edge of your spatula or a spoon to break up the scrambled eggs into smaller pieces.

5. Use a big spatula or spoon to transfer the contents of the pan to the bowl with the cooked eggs. Return the pan to heat and the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Add the ginger, garlic and red pepper flakes, and cook until fragrant while stirring constantly, about 30 seconds. Add the rice and mix it all together. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the rice is hot and starting to turn golden on the edges, about 3 to 5 minutes.

6. Add the greens (if using) and green onions, and stir to combine. Add the cooked veggies and eggs and stir to combine. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the tamari and sesame oil. Taste, and add a little more tamari if you’d like more soy flavor (don’t overdo it or it will drown out the other flavors) or salt, if the dish needs an extra boost of overall flavor.

7. Divide into bowls and serve immediately. I usually serve mine with chili-garlic sauce or sriracha on the side. Leftovers store well in the refrigerator, covered, for 3 to 4 days (if you used purple cabbage, it might stain your scrambled eggs a funny blue color, but it’s fine to eat).

