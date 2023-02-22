SeaWorld San Diego goes cashless

Don't forget your debit or credit card if you're planning a trip to SeaWorld San Diego!

The theme park's no-cash policy went into effect Wednesday.

Moving forward, the only methods of payment accepted are credit or debit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

In a message posted to its website, SeaWorld said going cashless is the "simplest, most efficient, and flexible" way to enjoy the park.

If you still prefer cash, the park will have cash-to-card kiosks where you can transfer cash to a prepaid debit card for free. If you still have money leftover on your debit card by the end of your trip, you can use it anywhere Visa is accepted.

"It’s faster, more secure, and convenient, so you can spend less time in line and more time having fun!" officials said explaining the policy.

To learn more, tap or click here.



