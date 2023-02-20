First pics: Disneyland's San Fransokyo opening summer 2023

Disney on Monday shared a first look at some exclusive pics of San Fransokyo opening at California Adventure this summer.

Inspired by the Disney film "Big Hero 6," San Fransokyo Square will be the place to meet Baymax and friends and enjoy some new places to eat and shop.

"San Fransokyo Square will transport you to the not-too-distant future, in a fictional mash-up of two iconic cities – San Francisco and Tokyo," according to the Disney Parks Blog. "As the tech industry began to emerge and the local fishing trade fell on hard times, entrepreneurs came together to reinvent the seaside canneries into a vibrant, multicultural district of neighborhood restaurants and small businesses where you’ll be able to eat and shop."

Disney made the announcement at last year's Disney D23 Expo that San Fransokyo would replace the Pacific Wharf.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ This artist concept shows how the Pacific Wharf at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif., will transform into San Fransokyo Square in summer 2023 (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)

The landmark San Fransokyo Gate Bridge (based off the Golden Gate Bridge) will span between tide pools linking San Fransokyo Square to the Paradise Gardens obelisk. Cross the bridge and you'll be able to see the floating wind turbine on top of an old fishing net tannery. There will be clues throughout San Fransokyo that explain the area's history.

The current eateries at Pacific Wharf - featuring Boudin bread, Ghirardelli, Asian, and Mexican food all remain open during the transformation.

"When the transformation to San Fransokyo Square is completed this summer, you’ll find familiar favorites like soups in freshly baked bread bowls, as well as many new Asian-inspired selections," according to the blog.

A "fun and inviting beer garden" is also planned for the area.