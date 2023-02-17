Super Nintendo World officially opens at Universal Studios Hollywood

The long wait is over…Super Nintendo World officially opened to the public Friday.

The new themed land, located on the lower lot, features Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser and the whole gang from the Mushroom Kingdom.

Once you pass through the warp pipe you can visit Peach's castle, Bowser's castle and Bowser Jr.'s castle.

Super Nintendo World has one café, one ride, and several interactive activities.

Visitors can purchase a Power-Up Band and collect digital coins and keys around the land to complete challenges and defeat Bowser Jr. Visitors can check their status on screens placed around the land and/or through a phone app.

In the main attraction, Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, visitors walk through Bowser's castle then sit on a four-person go-kart like ride and wear special virtual googles to battle Team Bowser on some of Mario Kart's iconic courses. Riders can collect coins and throw shells to win the Golden Cup challenge.

In another attraction, visitors work to defeat Bowser Jr. by throwing bombs, collecting stars and fire flowers.

At Toadstool Cafe visitors can feast on Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, Mario Bacon Cheeseburger, Luigi Pesto Chicken Burger, ? Block Tiramisu and Princess Peach Cupcake. Other Mario Bros. themed foods include a star popcorn bucket, collectable drink sippers and fruity cream sodas in the flavors of peach, strawberry and green apple.

Cream soda

In addition to the new land at Universal Studios, the ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is set to be released in theaters April 7.