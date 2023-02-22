Disney issues warning after incidents of dangerous TikTok trend
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disney officials have issued a warning after a dangerous TikTok trend has hit its parks in California and Florida.
The Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster ride can be found at Disney’s California Adventure Park and Epcot at Walt Disney World.
A new TikTok trend encourages riders to mess with their seatbelts and authorities have had multiple incidents of unsafe behavior on the ride.
SUGGESTED: First pics: Disneyland's San Fransokyo opening summer 2023
A view of the Guardians of the GalaxyMission: BREAKOUT! in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park. (Rob Sparacio/Disneyland Resort)
Disney officials said anyone caught messing with their seatbelts on rides will be asked to leave the park.