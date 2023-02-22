Disney issues warning after incidents of dangerous TikTok trend

Disney officials have issued a warning after a dangerous TikTok trend has hit its parks in California and Florida.

The Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster ride can be found at Disney’s California Adventure Park and Epcot at Walt Disney World.

A new TikTok trend encourages riders to mess with their seatbelts and authorities have had multiple incidents of unsafe behavior on the ride.

A view of the Guardians of the GalaxyMission: BREAKOUT! in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park. (Rob Sparacio/Disneyland Resort)

Disney officials said anyone caught messing with their seatbelts on rides will be asked to leave the park.

