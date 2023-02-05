Knott's Berry Farm axes chaperone policy

Knott's Berry Farm is lifting its chaperone policy, the theme park announced Friday.

In an update, officials said the policy would no longer be in effect on Saturdays.

"We are always evaluating our safety policies and will continue to make modifications based on the needs and behaviors we are seeing in the park," a statement from Knott's read. "Safety is always and will be our top priority."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The chaperone policy, which was implemented in July 2022 following an uptick in fights among teenagers at the park, was originally in effect for Fridays through Sundays. Officials had modified the policy back in December, lifting it for Fridays and Sundays due to "the positive trends" and "improved security protocols."