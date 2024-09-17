Sean “Diddy” Combs indictment: ‘Widely known’ allegations explained by TMZ

On Tuesday, Sean "Diddy" Combs was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution following a months-long federal investigation.

The indictment was unsealed the morning after the Bad Boy Records founder was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents, the same division that conducted raids at Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami homes earlier this year.

The 14-page court document mirrors the allegations detailed in lawsuits filed against the music mogul, including the ones filed by music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones and Danity Kane’s Dawn Richard.

As the news came in, TMZ’s Harvey Levin discussed the allegations on Good Day LA.

"We are talking, as you said, sex trafficking, prostitution, racketeering, kidnapping, narcotics offenses, arson, bribery, drug charges, including during the raids. They found oxy, GHB, ketamine, cocaine, MDMA. They found AR-15s," Levin explained.

Sean Combs is listed as the sole defendant, which also lists his stage names "Puff Daddy", "P. Diddy," "Diddy," "PD" and "Love."

The grand jury charges allege that Combs "abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desire, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct," and that this went on "for decades."

The abuse is described as verbal, emotional, physical and sexual in the court document.

To commit these alleged crimes, the indictment states that Combs used his employees, resources and influence to carry out the acts.

Diddy’s behavior was described as "widely known" and dates back to at least 2009, the document states. The Bad Boy Records founder has been known to strike, punch, drag, throw objects and kick women.

Levin explained, "They're saying that he was in a conspiracy with his group to do all sorts of things. And again, they lay out bribery and all sorts of allegations, some of which involve violence toward women, but also involve money. They say that this has been a decades-long criminal enterprise. That's essentially what they're alleging."

A specific incident detailed in the indictment was a video of him allegedly abusing his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. While she’s not listed by name, the details of the incident match the leaked video that shows Ventura being abused at an LA area hotel in or around March 2016. "When a member of the hotel security staff intervened, Combs attempted to bribe the staff member to ensure silence."

"There is clear reference in this indictment to that Cassie video where she was brutally beaten at a Century City hotel by Diddy in March of 2016. They mentioned that prominently in this indictment."

Levin said what came from the release of the alleged Cassie abuse video is what was most surprising to him.

"It was in a hotel hallway, but it was in March of 2016. Yet this didn't come out until a few months ago. And that may speak to the power of Diddy… that nobody would talk about this."

Levin went on to say, "Remember, he encircled himself with a thousand big celebrities and he was kind of the sun in the middle of all of that with various parties, the white parties he had. And, you know, crossing Diddy was a dicey thing to do. And so, we were talking just about how flagrant the Cassie video was. Yet it didn't come out until a couple of months ago."

The document goes on to state that Diddy’s employees, witnesses and others were subject to his violence.

Lil Rod’s lawsuit against Diddy describes alleged "freak-offs" that the rapper was accused of frequently engaging in.

"They say that he had pressured women into having sex with male commercial sex workers, freak-off parties, which they say he often recorded. So, there are just a variety of charges here," Levin explained.

Diddy’s legal team has maintained he is innocent.

"His lawyer says not only is he not guilty, his lawyer says he's innocent when he walked into the courtroom," Levin said.

Along with Richard, Danity Kane’s Aubrey O’Day has also spoken up against her former boss. She said she’s "thrilled" the indictment came down and that "there’s more to come."

This is a day she has been waiting for many years," Levin added.

Given the heaviness of the charges, Levin said Diddy faces "decades and decades in prison."

Diddy’s legal team was reportedly aware the charges were coming and said their client voluntarily traveled to New York to start the case.

"We were told that this was supposed to happen today. And for some reason, the feds accelerated it and did it last night in Midtown Manhattan. I don't know whether they found out he was going to leave or what, but we're told it was supposed to happen today," Levin said.

It’s unclear whether Diddy will face charges in California.

"I have no idea whether the D.A. is looking at that. But I will tell you, when you read this indictment, they threw in everything, including the kitchen sink."

The indictment describes the allegations as "widely known."

"We are committed to bringing justice to everyone who has been victimized by the defendant," said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams Jr. for the Southern District of New York.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, there is help available. Talk to highly trained anti-trafficking advocates at the National Human Trafficking Hotline by calling 1-888-373-7888, or by texting 233733.