Diddy lawsuit: Danity Kane’s Dawn Richard alleges abuse, unpaid wages worth $1.2M

LOS ANGELES — Amid a series of legal troubles, music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was hit with another lawsuit regarding his alleged problematic behavior.

Dawn Richard, one of the members of Danity Kane who was featured on the MTV reality show "Making the Band," filed a lawsuit in New York against her former boss, which accuses him of violent acts, including sexual abuse, during the time she was employed by Bad Boy Records from 2005 to 2012.

During the filming of the reality music competition show, Combs was said to have spoken to female contestants in a "condescending manner" and that they were often called "fat," "ugly," "bi—hes" and "hoes."

Diddy allegedly told Richard she was "too skinny" and "needed to do something [about her face.]"

Richard is being represented by Attorney Lisa Bloom, who said in a statement that "Dawn had the option of filing as a Joe Doe but bravely chose to file in her true name."

Recording artist Dawn Richard and Diddy perform on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on June 4, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/WireImage) (Getty Images)

"It is my honor to represent the talented and beloved artist Dawn Richard as she seeks justice against Sean Combs and other individuals and entities associated with Combs over the years she knew him," Bloom added.

While filming "Making the Band," the lawsuit said the Danity Kane members were often "deprived of basic needs and sleep" and that they would "rehearse for stretches of 36 to 48 hours without breaks." When asking for food or rest, Combs allegedly responded when comments such as "I’m paying you to work," or "You [explictive] don’t want this.]

"The unrelenting and rigorous schedule of rehearsals, performances, and near-constant filming that Mr. Combs imposed caused Ms. Richard to experience extreme weight loss, dehydration, fatigue, and painful rashes from the microphone pack she was required to wear on her back. These conditions intensified Ms. Richard’s feelings of powerlessness, as she increasingly viewed them as part of her professional reality and feared the consequences of any resistance," the lawsuit claimed.

In addition to her alleged experience with Combs, the lawsuit states Richards witnessed him physically abusing his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, numerous times.

Combs and Ventura have since reached a settlement.

The lawsuit also mentions one of Diddy’s other exes, Kim Porter. In or around 2005, Richard said she observed Porter leaving Combs’ recording studio "in tears with visible facial injuries."

The lawsuit begins with the origins of one of Combs’ stage names, referring to a 1998 interview with USA Today. In the interview, Combs said he got the nickname "Puff Daddy" due to his temper and was known to "huff and puff."

In court documents obtained by FOX 11, the lawsuit stated, "Mr. Combs' namesake temper frequently manifested in physical violence," and that he often threw items "such as mobile phones, laptops, food and studio equipment across the room at people."

The document adds Richards tried to intervene on numerous occasions when Diddy allegedly abused his ex. However, her life was threatened and Diddy often made comments such as "I end people" and "You want to die today."

In addition to reportedly threatening her life, the lawsuit states Combs also used his power to control her earnings.

"Compounding Mr. Combs’ violent acts and death threats, he flagrantly exploited Ms. Richard’s musical talent as a singer and writer while withholding her rightful earnings, stealing her copyrighted works, and subjecting her to years of inhumane working conditions, which included groping, assault, and false imprisonment, among other violations."

Overall, the lawsuit claims her unpaid wages are an estimated $1.2 million.

The lawsuit also details several other alleged incidents where she was touched inappropriately by Combs and had her life threatened.

"We will not rest until we achieve full and complete justice for Dawn in this case," Bloom concluded.

Combs' attorney, Erica Wollf, said the music mogul was "shocked and disappointed by this lawsuit," and called Richard's allegations "manufactured."

"If Ms. Richard had such a negative experience with Making the Band and Danity Kane, she would not have chosen to continue working directly with Mr. Combs for Dirty Money, nor would she have returned for the Making the Band reboot in 2020 or agreed to be featured on The Love Album last year," Wolff said in a statement to FOX 11. "It’s unfortunate that Ms. Richard has cast their 20-year friendship aside to try and get money from him, but Mr. Combs is confidently standing on truth and looks forward to proving that in court."