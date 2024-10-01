Diddy faces 120 new sexual assault lawsuits, attorney Tony Buzbee announces

The Brief Houston Attorney Tony Buzbee announced 120 new civil lawsuits against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. The alleged victims hail from over 25 states, with a significant portion from California, New York, Georgia, and Florida. Buzbee said that 25 of the accusers were minors at the time of the incidents, with the youngest purportedly being just nine years old at the time of their encounter with Combs. Buzbee suggested that soon-to-be-revealed accomplices and corporate affiliates may send shockwaves through the entertainment industry.



Over a hundred individuals are taking legal action against music mogul Sean Diddy Combs, claiming a range of misconduct including sexual assault and battery, a group of lawyers and advocates revealed during a press conference Tuesday.

"Our law firms have been retained by 120 individuals...to pursue cases in civil court against Sean Diddy Combs," said Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee.

Buzbee, who has faced threats on social media since taking on the high-profile case, stressed the bravery of the alleged victims stepping forward and the extensive vetting process his firm employs to substantiate claims.

The suits allege a history of sexual misconduct and assault, with reported incidents dating back over three decades, starting from the year 1991 through this year, 2024. Buzbee conveyed the individuals' accusations range in severity, with the youngest victim purportedly being just nine years old at the time of their encounter with Combs.

Buzbee’s firm reports an equal number of male and female accusers, most of whom come from diverse racial backgrounds—predominantly African-American, as well as white, Hispanic, and Asian individuals. The alleged victims hail from over 25 states, with a significant portion from California, New York, Georgia, and Florida. Buzbee said that 25 of the accusers were minors at the time of the incidents.

The majority of the reported incidents transpired at parties and auditions in New York, California, and Florida, with the assailant often promising career advancement in exchange.

More than half of the victims have sought help from law enforcement or medical facilities, with the evidence collection process aided by tangible medical records and reports. Buzbee noted a disturbing pattern of victims testing positive for drugs typically not intended for human use, such as a horse tranquilizer known as "tranq."

The allegations cover a range of severe charges, including sexual assault, rape, facilitated sex with drugs, false imprisonment, compelling prostitution, sexual misconduct, illegal dissemination of video recordings, and sexual abuse of minors. Buzbee anticipates that additional lawsuits against Combs and other alleged perpetrators will be filed within the next 30 days.

Buzbee detailed the challenges of proving such cases, noting that often it comes down to the victim's word versus the alleged perpetrator. Despite the hurdles, more than half of the victims have officially filed reports against Combs, according to Buzbee.

The attorney made it clear that the legal approach would be to file individual lawsuits instead of a class action, hinting at future allegations against other individuals and corporations who turned a blind eye or profited from this "culture and behavior."

Speaking on the impact of media scrutiny, Buzbee stated, "The day will come when we will name names other than Sean Combs."

He described horrific testimonies from victims, including allegations of being forced to consume drinks laced with drugs, sexual abuse, and a minor who was allegedly raped by Combs and others.

Combs was arrested and indicted in September on federal charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and other related offenses. The indictment alleges that from 2008 to 2024, Diddy led a criminal enterprise involving the abuse and exploitation of women, organizing events dubbed "Freak Offs," where he coerced victims into sexual activities. The charges also include forced labor, kidnapping, and obstruction of justice. He is currently facing legal action in Manhattan federal court, and authorities continue investigating additional crimes related to the case.