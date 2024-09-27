Suge Knight calls out Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Jay-Z and more for staying silent on Diddy

In his most recent jailhouse interview, Suge Knight shared his perspective after Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested and booked following his indictment containing disturbing allegations, including sex trafficking.

In the 1990s, Bad Boy and Death Row records were in the heat of one of hip-hop’s most violent rivalries, highlighted in music by Notorious B.I.G.’s 1995 diss track "Who Shot Ya?" and Tupac Shakur’s ruthless track, "Hit ‘Em Up," that was released the following year.

Months later, Shakur was killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas and six months later, Biggie Smalls, born Christopher Wallace, was murdered in Los Angeles.

Smalls’ murder remains unsolved while the trial of Duane "Keffe D" Davis, the last man alive suspected in Shakur’s murder, is scheduled to begin in November.

Nearly three decades after Smalls’ deadly shooting, Diddy, one of the most recognizable names in music and business, sits in prison in a swirl of legal troubles.

Combs was formally charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

"Me, personally, I don’t jump and cheer for no Black man or any other human being going to prison," Knight told NewsNation. "That man has kids and whatever affects him definitely affects his kids."

He also acknowledged the impact on the alleged victims and their children.

Death Row Records co-founder, Marion "Suge" Knight. (DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images)

Federal authorities said the allegations against Diddy were "widely known" and went on for years. However, Knight said Diddy isn’t the only one, insinuating Diddy is essentially the fall guy.

"Puffy didn’t get to where he got by doing those things listed in the allegations by himself. He was taught by people before him and he did it to the younger people after him," Knight claimed.

Who may have influenced Diddy's alleged problematic behavior? The Death Row Records founder named Clide Davis, Russell Simmons and Jimmy Iovine.

In addition to naming music executives, he also called out some big names in the music industry for staying silent and not defending Diddy.

Jay-Z and Dr.Dre. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Getty Images)

"I don’t care if it’s T.I., I don’t care if it’s Rick Ross, I don’t care if it's Jay [Z], I don’t care if it’s Snoop [Dogg], I don’t care if it’s Dre, I don't care if it's The Game, nobody’s stepping up on the fact that you know what’s going on," Knight said.

In late March, Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided in connection with a federal sex trafficking case.

During the raid, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents confiscated evidence from the homes. Months later, federal investigators revealed they seized firearms, ammunition, and electronic devices that contained images and videos of multiple victims. In addition, federal investigators found lubricant and 1,000 bottles of baby oil that his staff reportedly used to stock hotel rooms for the "freak offs."

"They got all the tapes. This has been going on for a long time," Knight said.

Knight is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence at San Diego’s Ronald J. Donovan Correctional Facility for voluntary manslaughter in the 2015 killing of Terry Carter.