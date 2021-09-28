School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash in South LA

Two people were sent to an area hospital following a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Willowbrook Tuesday morning, officials said.

Authorities say no children were inside the bus at the time of the crash. However, the bus driver sustained minor injuries.

The crash occurred near the intersection of East 132nd Street and South Avalon Blvd. just before 6:30 a.m.

No further details were immediately released.

