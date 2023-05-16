Scammers wire themselves $48,000 from Simi Valley business owner

article

Scammers somehow managed to wire themselves almost $50,000. Now, a Simi Valley business owner in the middle of an expensive and elaborate scam is sharing his side of the story.

According to the FBI, about $2 billion is lost every year to wire transfer fraud. When it involves a small business, it can leave a devastating impact.

The phone wouldn't stop ringing for Steve Skaggs, the owner of Skiff's Cakes in Simi Valley.

"I thought perhaps it was more important than anything that I could just dismiss at that time," Skaggs said. "It was a woman. Her name was Barbara from Chase Bank, and she was calling to alert me that there was a fraudulent charge on my business debit card."

The woman claiming to be from Chase Bank gave Steve instructions to download an app so they could look at all the fraudulent charges.

"She read off line by line," Skaggs recalled when the mystery woman was discussing his business account.

Skaggs visited a Chase branch to verify the woman's alleged concerns. A branch manager from an actual Chase bank told Skaggs he was being scammed.

The branch manager immediately froze Skaggs' account. The Skiff's Cakes owner was initially told everything was OK – but it wasn't.

While Chase managed to stop the first wire attempt, the scammers pulled it off the second time – wiring themselves $48,222.

Chase issued the following statement in-part:

"These types of scams are heartbreaking. We urge all consumers to ignore phone, texts or internet requests for money or access to their computer or bank accounts. Legitimate companies won't make these requests, but scammers will."