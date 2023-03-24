Saugus High School: Armed officers escort students to safety after report of assault with deadly weapon

LA County Sheriff's deputies responded to Saugus High School Friday afternoon after receiving reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies actively searched the campus, but found no victims or evidence of a shooting. Deputies completed their search around 2:30 p.m.

Images from SkyFOX showed parents gathering on campus as well as numerous patrol cars parked in the area. Students were escorted to safety.

Saugus is a neighborhood in Santa Clarita.

In November 2019, a shooting on campus claimed the lives of three students, one of which was the gunman.

Surveillance video showed the alleged shooter, 16-year-old Nathaniel "Nate" Berhow, pull a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol out of his backpack, shoot five students in the quad on campus before turning the gun on himself.

The shooting claimed the lives of 15-year-old Gracie Anne Muehlberger and 14-year-old Dominic Blackwell. Two other girls, ages 14 and 15, and another 14-year-old boy, were transported to area hospitals for their gunshot wounds.

The shooting took 16 seconds and investigators say they still don’t have a motive, however, the gunman allegedly carried out the violent act on his 16th birthday.