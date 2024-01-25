Santa Monica shooting leaves man injured

article

A man was hospitalized following a shooting in Santa Monica on Thursday.

Officials with the Santa Monica Police Department said they received a call of shots fired in the 2600 block of 29th Street just before 10:30 a.m.

Arriving officers discovered one victim at the scene and he was taken to an area hospital. His condition remains unknown and his name has not been released by authorities.

The gunman remains at large and a description was not available.

Investigators remain at the scene.

The area is closed until further notice and officials are asking people to steer clear and to seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story. FOX 11 will provide updates as more details become available.