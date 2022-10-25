Man, 35, found dead in Santa Monica Mountains had been shot

A man who went missing in July was found dead in the Santa Monica Mountains earlier this month, and according to a newly released report by the coroner's office, he had been shot to death.

Jose Velasquez, 35, of Camarillo, was found dead on Oct. 3 near a hiking trail in a mountainous area of Los Angeles County, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Jose Velasquez. (Ventura County Sheriff's Department) (FOX 11)

Investigators said that Velasquez was reported missing on July 30, "after he disappeared under suspicious circumstances" on July 27. His car was found in the 1600 block of Rancho Conejo Boulevard of Thousand Oaks.

The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office ruled Velasquez's death as a homicide. According to the report, he died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. The coroner’s office lists Velasquez’s full name as Jose Velasquez Turcios.

TRENDING:

Family members of Velasquez created a GoFundMe account to help with his funeral expenses not long after his remains were found in the Santa Monica Mountains. As of Tuesday morning, the fundraiser had raised over $12,000.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau is investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Ventura County Sheriff’s Detective Jeff Jacobs at 805-384-4726.