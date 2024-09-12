Homeless man breaks into Santa Monica home, exposes himself while touching sleeping woman

article

A homeless man was arrested after breaking into an apartment in Santa Monica and exposing himself to a woman who was sleeping.

Police were called to an apartment building on the 900 block of 7th Street around 4:10 a.m. Sept. 7 for reports of a residential prowler.

Officers say a woman woke up to find a man over her bed, touching her leg while exposing his genitalia.

The woman was able to get away and call 911.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Anthony Townson, fled the apartment but was located and arrested a short distance away.

SUGGESTED:

Police say the man is homeless. He was able to get into the apartment through an unlocked patio sliding door.

Townson is facing felony charges of residential burglary and indecent exposure during unlawful entry. According to police, Townson’s criminal history includes trespassing, loitering on private property, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resist/obstruct police, battery on a peace officer, and carrying a concealed dirk/dagger.

Recently, Santa Monica has seen an increase in crime involving homeless people. It is also impacting business owners who are boarding up windows to help prevent smash-and-grab robberies.

Some business owners claimed that because of increased crime in the area, police aren't responding to 911 calls.