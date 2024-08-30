More Santa Monica businesses board up amid crime, homelessness: ‘Mayor, we need your help’

Frustration is mounting among business owners in Santa Monica where incidents of crime and widespread homelessness are affecting daily operations for the coastal community.

The normally bustling Wilshire Boulevard, famous for its variety of eateries and shops, has become a focal point for the community's growing distress. Business owners along the street are grappling with a spike in crime and the increasing presence of homelessness that's transforming the vibe of the once-vibrant area. They report frequent instances of vandalism, theft, and more serious crimes that are impacting the community.

"Mayor, we need your help. We need your help in this area," said Sean James, a hairstylist and owner of Matthew Preece Salon near 11th Street, in a desperate plea to Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock in an interview with FOX 11’s Ed Laskos. "Please come and help us."

"It’s like a horror movie," he added.

Nearby, empty buildings and vomiting on the streets mark a decline in the area’s condition, exacerbating the challenges businesses face.

James said dealing with violent people has become an everyday hurdle.

To combat break-ins, including three recent burglaries at a single establishment, some shops have resorted to installing metal gates and buzzer entry systems to prevent unauthorized access.

Other businesses in the area are vacant or have boarded up windows from smash-and-grab robberies as shop owners are doing what they can to survive.

"We put up metal gates, which helps. Last year, we put in a buzzer, so no one can walk into the store, they have to be buzzed in," said Santa Monica shop owner, Andrea Waters.

Adding to the safety concerns, a recent incident near the beach involved a homeless man who was arrested after allegedly attempting to rape a woman as she sunbathed near the Santa Monica Pier. This has underscored the sense of urgency for solutions.

Financial strains are evident too, as highlighted by James, who is struggling to justify a $20,000 monthly rent while his business suffers. Business owners believe the stark drop in revenue is attributed to customers being too apprehensive to visit the area.

The struggles afflicting Santa Monica are not isolated, but they do shine a light on the pressing need for the city's leaders to provide viable solutions for both the hard-hit businesses and the factors fueling the increases in crime.

