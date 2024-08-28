Woman sexually assaulted in broad daylight while sunbathing near Santa Monica Pier; suspect arrested

A homeless man in Santa Monica was arrested this week, after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 20-year-old woman who had been sunbathing on the beach.

"It’s horrible for the community," said Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock. "I can’t stop thinking about that girl and how she must feel."

The 20-year-old woman had been sunbathing facedown on the beach Tuesday afternoon near the Santa Monica Pier. According to police, a 25-year-old homeless man got on top of the woman and pinned her down by the shoulders.

"He was basically grinding on her," said SMPD Lt. Erika Aklufi. "Her friends realized what was going on [so] she jumped up and he backed off. Within 15 minutes, I’d say, this person was in custody."

Police arrested 25-year-old Alonzo Dickson and charged him for sexual battery with restraint, a felony.

Roughly two months ago, FOX 11 reported on a similar incident where a homeless person attacked three women on the same section of beach near the Santa Monica Pier. In that case, one woman was dragged to the water by her hair.

The suspect in that case was also arrested. He was a convicted sex-offender.

Mayor Brock told Fox 11 that the level of homelessness in the area is a contributing factor to recent crime.

"The concentration of homelessness in our community, we’re becoming an extension of Skid Row," said Brock. "We have all of these people teeming into Santa Monica."

Tuesday’s assault took place off Ocean Front Walk, a popular trail for cyclists and runners to enjoy near the beach. Wednesday afternoon, FOX 11 found a syringe on the trail.

"When you see [drug use] openly happening, you know there’s going to be trouble," said

John Alle, from the Santa Monica Coalition.

Alle is an anti-crime advocate who documents homelessness and criminal activity on the Santa Monica Coalition Instagram page.

"We have residents that won’t come to City Hall, even if they live three blocks away, because they’re scared of being attacks," said Alle.

"The L.A. County District Attorney needs to start prosecuting," said Mayor Brock. "The judges and L.A. courts needs to stop doing no bail."

According to law enforcement, the 25-year-old arrested for Tuesday’s attack has at least one similar charge out of Washington.

Mayor Brock told Fox 11 he walks three or four miles every day across Santa Monica, and he feels safe.

"We’re safe," said Brock. "You or I could take a walk down the Promenade at 11 o’clock at night and feel like we’re in good shape."

"I don’t believe he believes that, said Alle. "I wouldn’t have my relatives stay in any hotel in Santa Monica, as much as I love the hotels here."