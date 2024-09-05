Homeless man charged with attacking woman on Santa Monica street, Trader Joe's employee

article

A homeless man was arrested and charged with two violent assaults in Santa Monica in late August, police announced Thursday.

Mario Alejandri was charged Tuesday with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said that on Aug. 28, just before midnight, a good Samaritan was flagged down by a bleeding woman along Barnard Way. She was distressed and needed help calling 911, and had cuts on her head and face. She told officers that a man had punched her, hit her with a bottle and tried to shove sand in her mouth.

First responders brought the woman to the hospital and police searched for the suspect. They found Alejandri near the crime scene, whom the victim identified as her attacker. Officers arrested Alejandri.

As the detective was investigating the case, he realized he'd recognized Alejandri from another assault at a Trader Joe's in the city the day before.

Just before 8 p.m. that night, Alejandri entered the store. According to police, employees recognized him as someone who'd previously shoplifted from the store. When an employee asked him to leave, Alejandri was seen on surveillance video hitting the employee in the face, before throwing potted plants at them. As he left the store, he picked up a sign and nearly threw it at the employee, but the doors closed, police said.

Santa Monica Police said that Alejandri has been arrested several times before, including for another alleged assault. Police added that he was on probation for battery.

Alejandri's arrest comes as at least two other homeless men were arrested in recent months for multiple alleged sexual assaults on the Santa Monica Beach.

Alejandri has pleaded not guilty to all of these newest charges, and is due back in court on Sept. 17, according to City News Service.

City News Service contributed to this report.