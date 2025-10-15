Santa Monica Bay faces pollution concerns after Palisades Fire

The Brief Researchers are concerned about pollutants in Santa Monica Bay from recent storms and the Palisades Fire debris. Water samples show varying conditions, with some areas clearer than others, and local surfers report health issues potentially linked to contaminants. The California Coastal Alliance is advocating for more comprehensive testing and raising funds to continue their efforts.



Researchers are raising alarms about potential hazards in the water and on the beaches of Santa Monica Bay following recent storms and the lingering effects of the Palisades Fire. Debris and ash from the fire, which burned nine months ago, continue to wash into the bay, creating a mix of pollutants that could pose risks to beachgoers and marine life.

On Tuesday, researchers collected water samples across the bay to assess the impact of runoff after heavy rainfall. The samples, taken from areas including Malibu, Venice, Santa Monica, Topanga, and Will Rogers State Beach, revealed varying conditions. While some water appeared clear, other samples were a thick, dark brown with swirling debris, such as charred wood and black soot.

Ashley Oelsen of the California Coastal Alliance has been testing water quality since the fire nine months ago. "It's in our environment now," Oelsen said, pointing to visible debris along the coast. She noted that water from Tuesday's samples in Malibu and Venice appeared clearer than those from Santa Monica and Will Rogers, though the exact cause remains unclear. "We know it's a cumulative effect of our daily living and what we're dumping into the ocean. The fire has obviously impacted the debris and charcoal we see."

Video from a February storm shows what appeared to be steam rising from ashy runoff. Oelsen expressed frustration over missed opportunities from officials to remove debris while it was concentrated in one area. "This area right here was filled with debris, huge pieces of wood, huge pieces of people's homes," Oelsen said. "That was an opportunity for us to capture it and haul it out of here. Unfortunately, the decision was made not to and [it washed back into the ocean]."

Oelsen reported that local surfers near Topanga have recently experienced health issues, including staph infections and sinus problems. She wants to investigate whether these issues are linked to fire-related debris and other contaminants in the runoff. "The water is super brown. It feels kind of icky, and sometimes you can smell it," said Teal Greene, a surfer. Another surfer, Arsh Dasai, voiced concerns about the toxicity of the runoff entering the ocean.

While Los Angeles County Public Health officials regularly test bacteria levels in the bay and deem most areas safe for swimming, Oelsen and her team are pushing for more comprehensive testing to examine the mix of fire-related debris and other pollutants. "We can change our behavior, but we can't change what happened," Oelsen said.

Testing the water samples is costly, and the California Coastal Alliance is raising funds to continue their efforts and analyze the samples collected on Tuesday.