Santa Ana youth soccer coach arrested for allegedly molesting 14-year-old

A youth soccer coach from Santa Ana was arrested for alleged molestation and possession of child pornography.

Costa Mesa Police say over a 6-moth period, 39-year-old Joshua Clever, was grooming and had unlawful sex with a 14-year-old soccer player.

The victim’s parents reported the crime to police and on April 7, detectives located Clever and arrested him for unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and lewd acts on a minor.

Following his arrest, detectives discovered he had pornographic images of teenage girls on his cell phone. Officials say at that time, Clever was out of custody after posting $100,000 bail on the original charges. He was located and arrested again on April 14. He was then booked on additional charge of possession of child pornography.

Detectives are attempting to identify the juveniles in the images and any potential other victims.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CMPD Detective Alicia Defuria at 714-754-5364 or adefuria@costamesaca.gov or Sergeant Jose Morales at 714-754-4933.

