Strong winds prompt wildfire concerns, possible power cuts

Powerful winds gusted across parts of Southern California Monday, driving up concerns about possible wildfires, with an even stronger Santa Ana wind event anticipated for later this week.

A red flag warning of critical fire danger conditions will be in effect until 6 p.m. Monday in the San Gabriel Mountains, the Antelope Valley (14) and Golden State (5) freeway corridors, the Santa Clarita Valley, Malibu Coast, Calabasas, the San Fernando Valley and Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.

According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts topping 50 mph were recorded in the early morning hours Monday in the Santa Monica nad San Gabriel Mountains as the "moderate" Santa Ana wind event kicked in. But the winds were expected to "gradually diminish through the afternoon and evening hours."

"Peak gusts are generally in the 30 to 50 mph range across typical wind prone area of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, including the Malibu coast, except the Los Angeles County mountains where gusts of 50 to 70 mph are being observed," according to the NWS.

Humidity levels were expected to fall to between 10% and 20% Monday afternoon, exacerbating the fire concerns.

The area is expected to get a respite from the winds on Tuesday, with a "stronger, more widespread and longer duration Santa Ana wind event which will likely bring widespread critical fire weather conditions to wind-prone areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties Wednesday into Thursday."

All of the areas that were under red flag warnings Monday will be under another red flag warning starting 4 a.m. Wednesday morning and continuing until 6 p.m. Thursday, as will the Antelope Valley Foothills and San Gabriel Valley. The Los Angeles County coastal area stretching into downtown Los Angeles, along with Catalina Island, will be under a red flag warning from 7 a.m. Wednesday until noon Thursday.

Winds are expected to die down again by Thursday afternoon, with calmer weather anticipated for the weekend.

As is typical with Santa Ana wind events, Southern California Edison officials warned that some residents may be subjected to "Public Safety Power Shutoffs," in which electricity is cut to some areas experiencing particularly high winds to reduce the possibility of fires being sparked by damaged equipment.

As of late Monday morning, about three dozen SCE customers in Los Angeles County had their electricity cut due to the Public Safety Power Shutoffs program, while more than 35,600 customers in L.A. County and 8,100 in Orange County were in areas under consideration for power cuts.