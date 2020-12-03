Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Watch
from THU 10:00 PM PST until FRI 9:00 AM PST, Antelope Valley
6
Red Flag Warning
from WED 6:00 PM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
Red Flag Warning
from WED 6:00 PM PST until SAT 10:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area
High Wind Warning
until THU 3:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Mountains
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM PST, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest
High Wind Warning
until THU 6:00 PM PST, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills

Santa Ana winds prompt red flag warnings

By
Published 
Santa Clarita
FOX 11

Santa Ana Winds spur red flag warnings

The Santa Ana winds. They're back-- big time-- and that means fire danger.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - Here in Santa Clarita, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone that isn't impacted by the Santa Ana winds.

Santa Ana winds are once again blanketing Southern California. One of the nearby residents says she has been evacuated four times.

"At least we know exactly what to take," says Lynn Parkinson, of Sand Canyon. "But as soon as the wind blows, your heart goes crazy."

Lynn was last evacuated in 2016 during the Sand Fire. With flames coming within a block from her home, she had to quickly flee.

"I have my guitar... my husband has his computer... So we have our priorities and we have all our important papers we could grab quickly," she said.

Los Angeles County fire crews are on standby with extra staffing across SoCal through the weekend.

"We also have water tenders throughout the county that are augmented with engineers and firemen. We’ve also pre-stage fire engines throughout the county in the high probability areas,” said Captain Greg Messineo, of Los Angeles County Fire.

Residents in those same areas are also on alert for possible power outages. SoCal Edison has identified more than 34,000 Los Angeles County homes that could be left in the during during this wind event.

"When the winds get like this, then it blows right into us and then I have to start worrying about things and embers coming over into the home. Other than that... we should be OK. We’ll see,” said San Fernando resident Jennifer Meredith.

