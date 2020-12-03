Santa Ana winds prompt red flag warnings

Here in Santa Clarita, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone that isn't impacted by the Santa Ana winds.

Santa Ana winds are once again blanketing Southern California. One of the nearby residents says she has been evacuated four times.

"At least we know exactly what to take," says Lynn Parkinson, of Sand Canyon. "But as soon as the wind blows, your heart goes crazy."

Lynn was last evacuated in 2016 during the Sand Fire. With flames coming within a block from her home, she had to quickly flee.

"I have my guitar... my husband has his computer... So we have our priorities and we have all our important papers we could grab quickly," she said.

Los Angeles County fire crews are on standby with extra staffing across SoCal through the weekend.

Advertisement

"We also have water tenders throughout the county that are augmented with engineers and firemen. We’ve also pre-stage fire engines throughout the county in the high probability areas,” said Captain Greg Messineo, of Los Angeles County Fire.

Residents in those same areas are also on alert for possible power outages. SoCal Edison has identified more than 34,000 Los Angeles County homes that could be left in the during during this wind event.

"When the winds get like this, then it blows right into us and then I have to start worrying about things and embers coming over into the home. Other than that... we should be OK. We’ll see,” said San Fernando resident Jennifer Meredith.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.