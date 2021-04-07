Santa Ana police searching for man wanted for attempted murder; traveling with 3 minors

Police are searching for a man who is wanted for attempted murder and may be with three minors, Santa Ana police announced Wednesday.

Police say the suspect is Robin Alexander Velasco. He is a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes with glasses.

Velasco is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 150 to 170 pounds.

Police say on February 13, 2021, at about 6:20 p.m., the victim and Velasco had a verbal argument inside the Chinatown Express Restaurant located at 2050 N. Grand Avenue in Santa Ana.

The victim walked up to a U-Haul truck with his food. As the victim and his stepfather were about to eat, Velasco drove up and shot into the U-Haul truck approximately two to three times, hitting the victim, police said.

Velasco’s vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Grand Avenue.

He was seen in a black Honda Pilot, 4-door SUV with California tag 8DMB733.

Police say at the time of this incident, Velasco had three minors with him inside the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Velasco is asked to contact, Homicide Detective Moroyoqui at (714) 245-8731 or gmoroyoqui@santa-ana.org.

