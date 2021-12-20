Santa Ana Police arrest two alleged gang member for shooting woman in car with her children

The Santa Ana Police Department has arrested two alleged gang members for shooting an innocent bystander. The shooting happened on the afternoon of Dec. 8 near the 700 block of S Sullivan Drive.

In video of the incident captured by police, the suspect, wearing a white shirt, is seen shooting over a brick wall at a red car. The victim, a 33-year-old woman, in a car driving by. She survived the shooting. Her two children were also in the car with her at the time of the shooting.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

"The victim was coming home from work and I believe on her way home she picked up her two daughters," Corporal Maria Lopez of the Santa Ana PD said. "So they were in the vehicle, fortunately they were not struck by gunfire, but they were in the car at the time of the shooting."

The woman told FOX 11 that she was in the hospital for six days and that she's glad the two suspects are off the streets.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.