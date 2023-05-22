Santa Ana apartment building hit by vehicle twice in one month

A vehicle slammed into a Santa Ana apartment building for the second time this month.

The crash was reported at 9:43 p.m. Saturday at the two-story Vista del Rio Apartments on the 1600 block of West Memory Lane when a silver Corvette struck a street barrier before coming to rest against the building.

The driver was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

It was also unknown whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

On May 1, a woman was critically injured when a minivan slammed into the same apartment building.

A vehicle also crashed into the building on Aug. 8, 2021, the news site said.

Vista del Rio is a 41-unit apartment building designed for people with physical or developmental disabilities.

The motorist in the May 1 crash fled and police asked anyone with information on the person's whereabouts to call Investigator Corporal N. Quinones at 714-245-8216 or the traffic division at 714-245-8200.

Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at 855-TIP- OCCS, or 855-847-6227.