Local mosque patrols increased after deadly San Diego Islamic Center shooting

The Brief Law enforcement agencies have increased patrols around Los Angeles County mosques and houses of worship following a mass shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego. Five people are dead, including a security guard, two other victims, and the two teenage gunmen who died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds. Local and federal agencies are actively investigating the attack, though officials state there is currently no known threat to the Los Angeles area.



A deadly mass shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday morning has prompted law enforcement agencies to ramp up security and patrols around houses of worship across Southern California.

The attack, which left five people dead including the two suspects, occurred while a school at the mosque was actively in session.

What we know:

The shooting took place Monday morning in the Clairemont area of San Diego.

Authorities stated that two gunmen, believed to be 17 and 19 years old, opened fire at the Islamic Center of San Diego before dying from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

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Three victims were killed in the attack, including a security guard working at the center.

In response, both the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) and the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) announced heightened patrol checks at mosques, Islamic centers, and all houses of worship to ensure community safety.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Los Angeles Field Division, the FBI, and the San Diego Police Department are jointly investigating.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the three victims or the two teenage gunmen.

A specific motive for the shooting has not been established, and officials have not disclosed how the suspects obtained the firearms used in the attack.

What they're saying:

"Violence has no place in our society, and we remain committed to protecting our communities in Los Angeles County," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement posted on social media.

"Currently, there is no known threat to Los Angeles, but the LAPD remains vigilant," the Los Angeles Police Department stated. "Out of an abundance of caution, we are providing extra patrols at mosques, Islamic centers and all houses of worship across the city to ensure our communities are safe and feel supported.

"Houses of worship must be true sanctuaries where hate and violence have no place," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said, noting the attack fell on the first day of the sacred Muslim period of Dhul Hijjah. "I stand firmly with the Muslim community and condemn this horrific attack." Bass added that she has spoken with local Muslim leaders and directed the LAPD to deploy additional resources.

"Early reports are that these shooters were just 17 and 19 years old and it is disturbing that two people so young could be filled with such hate. My heart goes out to the families of the victims and I stand with the Muslim community both in San Diego and here in Los Angeles County in the wake of this tragedy," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn.

What's next:

The increased law enforcement patrols around religious facilities will remain in place across Los Angeles County through Tuesday.

Federal and local investigators will continue to analyze the crime scene and the backgrounds of the two shooters to determine a motive.