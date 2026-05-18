Sandy Fire in Simi Valley prompts evacuation orders, warnings

The Brief Evacuation orders and warnings are in place after a fire erupted in Simi Valley late Monday morning. Additional resources have been requested. The wind-driven fire comes amid persistent critical fire weather in Southern California.



Mandatory evacuation orders were issued after a wildfire erupted in Simi Valley late Monday morning.

What we know:

Officials with the Ventura County Fire Department said the fire was first reported in the 600 block of Sandy Avenue, near Sycamore Park, around 10:30 a.m.

Tankers and mutual aid have been requested with an estimated 200 fire personnel at the scene.

As of 11:30 a.m., the fire had reached over 184 acres.

EVACUATION ORDERS AND WARNINGS

Evacuation orders have been issued for Simi Valley Zones 32-35.

Evacuation warnings were issued for Simi Valley Zone 31, Toaks 6&7.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON EVACUATION ORDERS AND WARNINGS.

EVACUATION CENTERS

A temporary evacuation center is now open at Rancho Santa Susana Community Park.

Large animals can be taken to the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Those with small animals can go to the Simi Valley Animal Shelter.

Agoura Hills officials said they are monitoring the Sandy Fire. There is no immediate threat to the Agoura Hills community.

Residents fight to save homes

Images from SkyFOX and ground crews showed residents fighting to save their properties with garden hoses.

Local perspective:

The wind-driven fire comes as crews across Southern California were on alert due to dry conditions, high winds and low humidity levels.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE: Critical fire weather persists in Southern California

In addition, two wildfires broke out in the Antelope Valley over the weekend. They have since been fully contained.