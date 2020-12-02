Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco bans smoking, vaping tobacco in apartments but says weed is OK

Updated 1 hour ago
California
KTVU FOX 2
A file image shows a man smoking a joint during a march demanding the legalization of marijuana in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on June 1, 2019. (Photo credit: MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco banned smoking and vaping of tobacco in apartments Tuesday night, but gave the OK to using cannabis after intense pressure from marijuana advocates, The Examiner reported.

The Board of Supervisors voted 10-to-1 to protect renters from secondhand smoke in buildings with three or more units.

Board President Norman Yee, who introduced the proposal, wanted to ban marijuana smoke as well, but couldn’t get the votes, The Examiner reported. 

Supervisor Rafael Mandelman said without the exemption there would be no legal place for people to smoke cannabis, as California law forbids smoking weed outside.

Dozens of other cities and counties in California already have in place similar no-smoking bans in apartments including San Mateo, Daly City, Berkeley and Santa Clara County.