LA residents frustrated by overnight street takeovers

Residents across the San Fernando Valley said they’re frustrated after multiple street takeovers took place overnight. In addition, spectators allegedly shot off fireworks amid the sound of screeching tires and revving engines.

Video from the scene showed drivers making donuts while passengers hung out the windows.

The street takeovers reportedly took place at the following intersections:

Nordhoff Street and Lurline Avenue: Chatsworth

Louise Avenue and Saticoy Street: Lake Balboa

Balboa Boulevard and Devonshire Street: Granada Hills

Strathern Street and Whitsett Avenue: Sun Valley

Balboa Boulevard and Parthenia Street: Northridge

Bledsoe Street and Bradley Avenue: Sylmar

Neighbors told FOX 11 that the side shows happened late Thursday night into early Friday morning while they were trying to sleep.

SUGGESTED: South LA AutoZone store looted, ransacked after reported street takeover

A street takeover occurs in LA's San Fernando Valley (ONSCENE.TV)

SUGGESTED: LA street takeover: LAPD offers $25K reward in hit-and-run that struck group of onlookers

Police attempted to break up the takeovers. However, the perpetrators moved quickly, going from one location to another.

Tire marks seen in at the intersection of Louise Avenue and Saticoy Street, hours after a reported street takeover. (ONSCENE. TV)

No arrests were made, authorities confirmed.