Los Angeles to get hit with first heat wave of 2025: Here’s when

Temperatures are going to climb across Southern California this week as the region braces for the first heat wave of the year.

How hot will it get in SoCal?

What we know:

Southern California can expect above-average temperatures going into the middle of the week.

"Get ready for summer-like sizzling temperatures, especially when we're going to be experiencing numbers, a range of 10 to 15 degrees above what's normal for this time of year, and the heat wave extends all the way through Friday before we get a little bit of a cool down going into your Saturday and Sunday," FOX 11 Meteorologist Soumada Khan explained.

With the warmer weather, fog will also hover over the coastal communities in the mornings before clearing.

"Temperatures are really set to soar going into Thursday. That's when we're anticipating this area of high pressure expected to peak," Khan added.

As usual, some of the hottest temperatures are expected in the Inland Empire and in the valleys across SoCal.

"We've got high 70s moving into the 80s across areas into Orange County and portions of Ventura valleys. Yes, in the Inland Empire, numbers could reach as hot as 93 degrees before we cool you down back into the 70s. In our mountain communities, it will be a little breezy," Khan said.

So far, the National Weather Service hasn't issued any heat advisories.

Slight cooling expected by the weekend

What's next:

Slight cooling is expected going into the weekend with mild conditions.