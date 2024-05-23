San Bernardino teen charged with murder of Marine

An 18-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a Marine and the attempted murder of two Twentynine Palms residents, the San Bernardino County DA's office announced.

Rudy Garcia Jr. is accused of going on a violent crime spree, which included multiple assaults, carjacking, and the murder of USMC Gunnery Sgt. Robert McDonald, 35.

GySgt. McDonald was an active-duty Marine stationed at Marine Corps Logistic Operations Group Twentynine Palms. According to the San Bernardino County DA's Office, there was no connection between Garcia and any of the victims.

Details surrounding the crimes and how Garcia met his victims were not released.

Garcia has been charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted carjacking, attempted second-degree robbery, and assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Special allegations have been filed on all counts.