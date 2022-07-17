San Bernardino sheriff's deputy hospitalized after being shot by suspect in Rancho Cucamonga

A San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy is hospitalized after he was shot in Rancho Cucamonga overnight by a suspect who has since been taken into custody.

It happened shortly after midnight in the area near 5700 Seymour Court.

According to authorities, the deputy was responding to a call reporting a suspicious vehicle. He contacted the driver and was conducting a reference check when the suspect - identified as 35-year-old Nicolas Campbell - took out a hand gun and shot the deputy twice, officials said. The deputy returned fire before Campbell ran away from the scene. He was taken into custody shortly afterward after he was seen walking near Chaffey College.

Officials said Campbell was out on parole for a carjacking in Northern California and has an extensive criminal history.

The deputy, who is a five-year veteran of the department, is being treated at the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Campbell was not injured.