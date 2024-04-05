San Bernardino deputy arrested on weapons charges, accused of being in biker gang

A deputy with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department was arrested for possession of a machine as well as other firearms and being associated with a local biker gang.

According to the sheriff's department, in January 2024, the Gangs/Narcotics Division began investigating Deputy Christopher Bingham and his association with the local Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMG).

On Saturday, March 23, Bingham was seen riding his motorcycle with two OMG members. With the assistance of the California Highway Patrol, a traffic stop was conducted on Bingham and the two OMG members. While searching Bingham, officers found a loaded, unregistered firearm.

Bingham was arrested and booked at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning. Investigators from the Gangs/Narcotics Division then issued a search warrant on Bingham's home. There they found approximately 160 firearms. One of which was a fully automatic assault rifle, with an attached grenade launcher.

Investigators also located destructive devices, silencers, OMG paraphernalia, and a stolen San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department shotgun.

The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office filed several felony charges against Bingham and issued an arrest warrant. Bingham was arrested again and booked at the West Valley Detention Center with bail set at $500,000.

Bingham is facing multiple felony charges including, possession of a machine gun, possession of a short-barreled rifle, grand theft of a firearm, participation in a criminal street gang, and several other charges.

"The actions of this deputy are alarming and inexcusable; he not only tarnishes his badge but also undermines the integrity and credibility of the entire department. Criminal behavior will not be tolerated, and we have placed him on compulsory leave effective immediately," Sheriff Shannon Dicus said.