Victorville teen killed by San Bernardino deputy gunfire

Officials said a Victorville teen was killed in a shooting involving deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a call regarding an unwanted subject incident at a home on the 17100 block of Forest Hills Drive, off Hesperia Road, just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A male juvenile, believed to be 17 years old, was at the home and allegedly refused to leave, authorities said.

When deputies arrived, they said they began communicating with the teen, at which point he allegedly locked himself in the bathroom.

Deputies said they entered the bathroom and attempted to apprehend the teen after multiple attempts to de-escalate the situation and have him exit.

Upon entering the bathroom, deputies said the teen produced a knife and injured one of them, which led to the lethal force encounter. The teen was struck by gunfire, authorities said.

The teen was provided medical aid until emergency personnel arrived, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities have not yet shared the teen's name. No further information was immediately provided by sheriff's officials.

