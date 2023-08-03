Amazon workers in San Bernadino battle 'scorching warehouse temperatures'

Amazon warehouse employees "marched on managers" after weeks of extreme heat and poor safety protections at the San Bernardino KSBD air hub, according to the Inland Empire Amazon Workers United (IEAWU). Workers and members of the IEAWU filed a complaint with the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA).

"I work outside with the planes and the only shade provided to us is under the airplane, or in vans where there’s not enough seating and the A/C is sometimes turned off," said Cynthia Ayala, an Amazon warehouse worker and member of the IEAWU. "Managers are prioritizing production over our safety."

Temperatures in the area reached a peak of 106°F last week, with daily temperatures lingering at well over 100°F. Workers stationed at the San Bernardino warehouse said they are regularly exposed to these soaring temperatures while working outside on the tarmac, in direct sun.

And workers say indoor conditions aren't any better. Inside the warehouse, employees deal with poor air circulation and strenuous physical workloads, according to accounts.

When Daniel Rivera, an Amazon warehouse worker and member of the IEAWU, suffered a nosebleed on the job, he said his supervisors and on-site first aid team dismissed him.

"Workers inside are so easily forgotten during this heat," said Rivera. "Amazon’s main focus is production. Safety is not the priority until it’s too late."

In their complaint to Cal/OSHA, Amazon workers and IEAWU members demanded better protections for their safety, including shaded areas with outside seating, available cool drinking water, consistent heat break practices, and the right to take preventative cool-down breaks, as needed. Cal/OSHA opened an on-site inspection on Friday, July 28.

Tim Shadix, attorney and legal director of the Warehouse Worker Resource Center, said the employees' requests clearly comply with California law.

"Employers must also allow and encourage employees to take a preventative cool-down rest in the shade any time they feel the need to in order to protect themselves from overheating. Failing to follow these requirements properly places workers in grave danger of heat illness," said Shadix.

Amazon workers and IEAWU members demanded similar protections at the San Bernardino warehouse last summer. While some requests were approved, employees said there was little consistency in implementing them.

"Amazon has been promising us shade structures outside for months, but we still don't have them. When Cal/OSHA was here, managers staffed up crews to give us more heat breaks and kept the water coolers practically overflowing," said employee and IEAWU member Rex Evans.

Evans said this protocol lasted about 24 hours before returning to "business as usual."

"It shows Amazon can do better when they want to, and it's shameful that they don't," said Rex.



