Sam Haskell, LA man accused of dumping torso, charged with deaths of wife, in-laws

The Los Angeles man accused of dumping a torso in Encino is facing murder charges in the death of his wife and his in-laws.

On Monday, LA County DA George Gascón filed three murder charges against Sam Haskell, of Tarzana, in the deaths of his 37-year-old wife Mei Haskell and her parents, Gaoshan Li, 72, and Yanxiang Wang, 64.

"These shocking and gruesome crimes have sent shockwaves through our community. We stand with the victims’ loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time and will do everything in our power to ensure justice is served," Gascón said in a press release. "Our Major Crimes Division will work tirelessly to bring about a prosecution that reflects the severity of this devastating crime."

According to Gascón's office, Haskell allegedly hired four day-laborers to take several heavy trash bags from his home in Tarzana on November 7. One of the laborers opened one of the bags and allegedly realized they were human remains. The day-laborer called 911, Gascón's office said.

Haskell was arrested on November 8 following investigations.

Over the weekend, FOX News obtained a video showing a man dropping a large object in a dumpster in Encino where a woman's torso was found. The video was released just as Mei Haskell and her parents were reported missing Nov. 7.

Gascón's office did not explicitly specify whose torse it belonged to. The DA's office also did not specify how Mei Haskell and her parents died or what prompted Gascón to declare those three as dead.

Sam Haskell is the son of Sam Haskell Sr., a Hollywood executive.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.