Human remains found: Hollywood executive's son arrested after gruesome discovery in Encino

Los Angeles detectives were investigating two separate crime scenes in the San Fernando Valley after a homeless man made a gruesome discovery earlier this week as the search continues for three missing family members.

It all began Wednesday when a man experiencing homelessness contacted authorities after he found human remains while searching through a trash bin near the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and Rubio Avenue in Encino around 6:15 a.m.

After reviewing surveillance footage, Los Angeles Police Department investigators were led to the suspect’s home in Tarzana, located in the 4100 block of Coldstream Terrance.

The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Samuel Haskell, who is the son of Sam Haskell Sr., the current President of Magnolia Hill Productions. The production company is behind several Dolly Parton projects, including "Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas" and "Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings."

SUGGESTED: Tarzana man arrested after woman’s torso found in dumpster in Encino

LAPD officials said detectives found "bloody evidence" inside the home and Haskell was arrested. He was booked into the Van Nuys Jail and his bail was set at $2 million.

Haskell’s wife, Mei Li Haskell, her parents Gaoshan Li and Yanxiang Wang, along with the couple’s three children also live in the home where the disturbing evidence was found.

The suspect's wife and in-laws remain missing. The children were found safely at school while investigators searched the Encino home and now, they are living with other family members as the investigation continues.

Those with information are asked to contact the LAPD. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online at LA Crime Stoppers.