Tarzana man arrested after woman’s torso found in dumpster in Encino

Los Angeles authorities announced an arrest was made after a homeless man made a gruesome discovery when he found human remains stuffed in a plastic bag while searching through a trash bin in the Encino area.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the remains, described as a woman's headless torso, were discovered around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and Rubio Avenue.

During a news conference Wednesday, the LAPD said video evidence at the scene led investigators to the suspect’s home in Tarzana, located in the 4100 block of Coldstream Terrance.

Bloody evidence was then found inside the suspect’s home, identified as 35-year-old Samuel Haskell.

Haskell’s wife, her parents and the couple’s three children also live in the home where the disturbing evidence was found. The children were found safely at school. However, their mother and grandparents remain missing.

The name of the victim has not been released.

LAPD Detective Efren Gutierrez asked "if there are any persons out there missing family members, missing loved ones or coworkers, to reach out to the Los Angeles Police Department and report them missing."

Haskell is being held at the Van Nuys Jail on a $2 million bail.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the LAPD at 877-527-3247.

City News Service contributed to this report.