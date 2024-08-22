These California cities were ranked as the safest in the US

While many cities across the nation, including those in California, have been experiencing an uptick in crime, there are still some cities that maintain a low crime rate.

A recent study by PropertyClub listed the top 13 safest cities in the US. Out of those 13 cities, four of them were in California.

According to PropertyClub, to determine the safest cities, they analyzed crime rates and violent crime rates in 2021, 2022, and 2023. They used local and state crime data as well as information from the FBI's most recent violent crime reports.

They said they only considered cities with populations of at least 125,000 residents.

The cities in California include, Thousand Oaks, Santa Clarita, Sunnyvale, and Glendale.

1. Naperville, IL

2. Port St. Lucie, FL

3. Cary, NC

4. Frisco, TX

5. Thousand Oaks, CA

6. McKinney, TX

7. Gilbert, AZ

8. Santa Clarita, CA

9. Sunnyvale, CA

10. Yonkers, NY

11. Glendale, CA

12. Boise, ID

13. Plano, TX

According to their study, Thousand Oaks is one of the safest places to live in California with a crime rate of 1,172 per 100,000 people which is 51% lower than the US average.

"The violent crime rate in Thousand Oaks is also extremely low, with the likelihood of falling victim to a violent crime here only 1 in 1,649," their report read.

In the 8th spot was Santa Clarita, which their study found to have a crime rate that is 44% lower than the national average.

The 9th spot went to Sunnyvale, which is located just outside San Francisco. The city is home to tech giants and major companies. Crime rates in Sunnyvale are 43% lower than the US average, the study reported.

The final California city to make the list was Glendale with a crime rate that is 34% lower than the California average.

To view the full study click here.