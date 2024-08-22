Homeowners blurring their homes on Google Maps to deter burglars. How to do it

Many Southern California homeowners are taking action to protect themselves from violent crimes.

Recently, more people have been blurring their homes on Google Maps to help deter burglars .

The idea is gaining popularity with those in Los Angeles as people have seen more home invasions and burglaries in recent months.

Google Maps is a great tool to help people navigate and find restaurants, homes, or buildings, but it also gives criminals a bird's eye view of your home. Criminals might use the images to look for security cameras, side windows, fences, etc.

How to blur your home

The process to blur your home is relatively simple.

Users first find their property on Google Maps. Click ‘report a problem’ in the upper left corner.

You will then be prompted to answer a few questions and submit your request to Google.

Google says after a home is blurred and published, it can not be removed.