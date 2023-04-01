Running from LA to Palm Springs for a good cause

Why drive to Palm Springs when you can run there…and support a good cause?

More than 100 people are running a 130-mile relay, including our own FOX 11’s Hailey Winslow.

The event is put on by "No Shortcutts TT" It started at 5 a.m. Friday at the Venice Sign and finishes at the Palm Springs Sign…hopefully before midnight.

About 20 teams, of 2-8 people, have a "chase van" and a lot of fun along the way!…to a pool party at the finish!

All money raised goes to research and development for Infantile Spasms, a type of seizures in babies that often leads to physical and mental disorders.

If you’d like to support it, you can visit their GoFundMe account.