Running from LA to Palm Springs for a good cause
LOS ANGELES - Why drive to Palm Springs when you can run there…and support a good cause?
More than 100 people are running a 130-mile relay, including our own FOX 11’s Hailey Winslow.
The event is put on by "No Shortcutts TT" It started at 5 a.m. Friday at the Venice Sign and finishes at the Palm Springs Sign…hopefully before midnight.
About 20 teams, of 2-8 people, have a "chase van" and a lot of fun along the way!…to a pool party at the finish!
All money raised goes to research and development for Infantile Spasms, a type of seizures in babies that often leads to physical and mental disorders.
If you’d like to support it, you can visit their GoFundMe account.