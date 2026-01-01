Top-ranked Indiana to face Alabama in Rose Bowl

The Brief Top-ranked Indiana (13-0) faces Alabama (11-3) in a historic Rose Bowl matchup today, marking the first-ever meeting between the undefeated Hoosiers and the perennial powerhouse Crimson Tide. A rare rainy forecast threatens to impact the game for the first time since 1955, with a 60% chance of precipitation expected at the moved-up 1 p.m. kickoff. The winner advances to the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9 to face the victor of today’s Orange Bowl between Texas Tech and Oregon for a spot in the national championship.



The 112th Rose Bowl features a College Football Playoff quarterfinal clash between a program reaching new heights and a traditional blue blood.

What we know:

Indiana’s rapid ascent began with the hiring of coach Curt Cignetti in late 2023, following a 3-9 season.

The Hoosiers set a school record with 11 wins in 2024 before going 13-0 in 2025, capped by their first outright Big Ten title since 1945.

Alabama reached this stage by overcoming a 17-0 deficit to defeat Oklahoma 34-24 in the playoff's first round on Dec. 19.

Today’s game kicks off at 1 p.m., an hour earlier than the traditional window, to accommodate a tripleheader of New Year's Day playoff quarterfinals.

The backstory:

The matchup pits one of the winningest programs against one that recently held the record for most losses in FBS history.

While Alabama has a .734 all-time winning percentage and eight Rose Bowl appearances, Indiana is making only its second appearance in "The Granddaddy of Them All."

Their only previous trip was in 1968, a 14-3 loss to USC.

This year’s appearance follows a historic 13-10 victory over defending champion Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship.

Dig deeper:

The game is being broadcast on ESPN and ESPN LA 710AM.

Oddsmakers have placed Indiana as a 7- to 7.5-point favorite, with analytics giving the Hoosiers a 71.4% chance of winning.

Both teams are dealing with an unusual atmospheric factor: rain in Pasadena.

This marks the first time since 1955 that rain is expected to fall during the Rose Bowl game, a significant departure from the stadium's traditionally picturesque sunsets.

What they're saying:

Coaches on both sides are downplaying the weather's impact on their strategy.

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti stated, "I don't expect it to be a real critical factor in the game, and I don't see it changing our game plan very much."

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer took a more observational approach, noting, "You just gotta see what it is in the moment."

Meanwhile, CFP Executive Director Rich Clark described the earlier kickoff as a "thoughtful collaboration" to ensure each New Year's Day game has an ideal broadcast window.

What's next:

The victor of this quarterfinal will travel to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9.

They will face the winner of the Orange Bowl, contested today between fourth-seeded Texas Tech and fifth-seeded Oregon.

The ultimate goal for the advancing team is the national championship game, scheduled for Jan. 19 in Miami Gardens, Florida.