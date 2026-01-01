Top-ranked Indiana to face Alabama in Rose Bowl
LOS ANGELES - The 112th Rose Bowl features a College Football Playoff quarterfinal clash between a program reaching new heights and a traditional blue blood.
What we know:
Indiana’s rapid ascent began with the hiring of coach Curt Cignetti in late 2023, following a 3-9 season.
The Hoosiers set a school record with 11 wins in 2024 before going 13-0 in 2025, capped by their first outright Big Ten title since 1945.
Alabama reached this stage by overcoming a 17-0 deficit to defeat Oklahoma 34-24 in the playoff's first round on Dec. 19.
Today’s game kicks off at 1 p.m., an hour earlier than the traditional window, to accommodate a tripleheader of New Year's Day playoff quarterfinals.
The backstory:
The matchup pits one of the winningest programs against one that recently held the record for most losses in FBS history.
While Alabama has a .734 all-time winning percentage and eight Rose Bowl appearances, Indiana is making only its second appearance in "The Granddaddy of Them All."
Their only previous trip was in 1968, a 14-3 loss to USC.
This year’s appearance follows a historic 13-10 victory over defending champion Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship.
Dig deeper:
The game is being broadcast on ESPN and ESPN LA 710AM.
Oddsmakers have placed Indiana as a 7- to 7.5-point favorite, with analytics giving the Hoosiers a 71.4% chance of winning.
Both teams are dealing with an unusual atmospheric factor: rain in Pasadena.
This marks the first time since 1955 that rain is expected to fall during the Rose Bowl game, a significant departure from the stadium's traditionally picturesque sunsets.
What they're saying:
Coaches on both sides are downplaying the weather's impact on their strategy.
Indiana coach Curt Cignetti stated, "I don't expect it to be a real critical factor in the game, and I don't see it changing our game plan very much."
Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer took a more observational approach, noting, "You just gotta see what it is in the moment."
Meanwhile, CFP Executive Director Rich Clark described the earlier kickoff as a "thoughtful collaboration" to ensure each New Year's Day game has an ideal broadcast window.
What's next:
The victor of this quarterfinal will travel to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9.
They will face the winner of the Orange Bowl, contested today between fourth-seeded Texas Tech and fifth-seeded Oregon.
The ultimate goal for the advancing team is the national championship game, scheduled for Jan. 19 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
The Source: This report is based on official statements from the College Football Playoff and the Tournament of Roses, along with historical performance data from the Associated Press and the NCAA. Detailed win-loss records and winning percentages are drawn from established college football statistical databases, while specific game-day insights and weather impacts are attributed directly to press conferences held by Indiana coach Curt Cignetti and Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer.