2026 Rose Parade: Magic Johnson named as grand marshal

The 2026 Rose Parade will have a hint of the Lake Show in January.

Legendary Los Angeles Laker and business executive Earvin "Magic" Johnson will serve as the grand marshal for the 2026 Rose Parade, it was announced Wednesday.

‘This was a thrill of a lifetime’

What they're saying:

Johnson was all smiles as he made a few remarks following the big reveal.

"What a blessing it is to first be here today and to get such an incredible, prestigious honor of being the grand marshal of the Rose Parade… I'm still in disbelief because, as a kid growing up in Lansing, Michigan, on New Year's Day, this was a thrill of a lifetime, just to wake up to see who was the grand marshal and watch the parade. And I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would one day become the grand marshal. And so I'm just blessed. I know what it means. I know that you had many great choices of other people. So, I don't take this lightly. I love this city and this is just another thing that the city has given back to me, right? And so Mark, you and the committee, I wanna say thank you."

In honor of the NBA icon, this year's parade theme is "The Magic in Teamwork."

"I don't think we've ever had a grand marshal in the Tournament of Roses history whose nickname has literally been in our tournament theme," Tournament of Roses President Mark Leavens said in making the announcement.

The backstory:

Johnson was selected as an NBA All-Star 12 times in his career. He also won five championships in his 13 seasons for the Lakers.

In addition to his many successful business ventures, he is part-owner of the LA Dodgers.