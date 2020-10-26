Rock climbing gym in Riverside County remains open in defiance of state health orders

A rock climbing gym in Riverside County has been defying state health orders in order to remain open amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With threats of fines and lawsuits, CEO of Rock Fitness in Wildomar, Adam Evans, has stood his ground and said he has still has not received a fine nor lawsuit.

"Riverside County already did kinda come after us and we got a 200-page service notice to go to court and possible restraining order and stuff," he told FOX 11's Bob Decastro. "We had a couple of people talk to the county supervisors and a few hours later all the charges were dropped."

"Riverside County understands that they need to support businesses and hopefully keep them open, but also keep safe," he continued to explain.

Evans argues that because climbing isn't a team sport, people are able to maintain social distancing while on the wall.

"You don’t need to be near each other and also this facility is so wide open with garage bay doors, we can argue that it follows the outdoor guidelines being open air and open ventilation," said Evans.

Customers and staff are required to wear face-coverings when they aren't climbing the wall. Members of the gym are allowed to walk-in for appointments, however, non-members are required to make a reservation in advance before arriving at the facility.

